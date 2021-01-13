MLB Writers Names This Red Sox Pitcher Boston’s Top International Prospect

Bryan Mata might one day prove to be the jewel of a scouting mission on which the Boston Red Sox embarked a few years ago.

MLB.com’s William Boor, Jim Callis and Mike Rosenbaum named the Boston Red Sox pitcher the team’s top international prospect Tuesday in a column. Mata, 21, has yet to rise beyond Double-A Portland, but the MLB writers reckon his stuff is good enough to take him all the way to Boston before too long.

“Set to sign with the Brewers out of Venezuela in July 2015 before a groin injury wiped out that agreement, Mata turned pro with the Red Sox for $25,000 six months later,” the MLB.com trio wrote. “He reached Double-A at age 20 in 2019 and has the upside to pitch in the front half of a rotation with an electric 93-97 mph sinker, a power slider and a fading changeup.”

Baseball America in November ranked Mata the No. 4 prospect in Boston’s system. Domincan Republic native Gilberto Jimenez ranks seventh on that list. Besides Mata, Jimenez is the other foreign-born player to appear in Boston’s top 10 and he hasn’t reached Double-A yet.

Mata will begin the 2021 season on Boston’s 40-man roster, undoubtedly hoping to earn a spot on the Opening Day squad and cement himself as a key part of the next Red Sox core.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports Images