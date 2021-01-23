Bruins’ Charlie Coyle Ready For Boston Pride’s Season In Lake Placid Bubble

The Boston Pride begin their revenge tour in the Lake Placid bubble Saturday afternoon, and Charlie Coyle is ready to cheer on Boston’s women’s hockey team.

The Bruins center is one of 20 members of the Black and Gold that (sort of) will be cheering in the stands of Herb Brooks Arena as cardboard cutouts.

The Pride left for New York on Friday, and it looks like Coyle also arrived safe and sound.

Boston opens its condensed season Saturday against the Minnesota Whitecaps. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m ET, and can be streamed on Twitch.