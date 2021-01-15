Bruins Fans Celebrate Shootout Win In Season Opener Vs. Devils

The B’s are back.

The Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout in their season opener Thursday night.

The team didn’t have much luck with them last year, and prior to Thursday night, had lost eight straight games that went into overtime and came down to skater and puck versus goalie.

But this is a new season.

Brad Marchand made the difference in the shootout, and also opened up scoring for the Bruins to give them an early lead in the first period. Nick Ritchie netted a goal, as well, and Tuukka Rask was a wall between the pipes.

And Bruins Twitter seemed happy to be celebrating the first win of the season.

The Bruins …. won a shootout?



Bruins win, 3-2. pic.twitter.com/tKIAb8TO9A — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 15, 2021

And the Bruins had eight shootout losses between shootout wins, in case you're wondering. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) January 15, 2021

STOP THE COUNT! Bruins have a perfect season midway through January. — Cole Fevold (@fevold) January 15, 2021

2021 Bruins don’t lose shootouts https://t.co/JeLTCP3yOX — Demetri Sotiropoulos (@DemSo611) January 15, 2021

With the Celtics on what seems to be a never ending hiatus, glad to see Marchand secure the W in the Bruins opener — ak (@celtschat) January 15, 2021

January 14th Bruins still undefeated — Brian Gomes (@BrianGomes) January 15, 2021

With tonight’s win, the Bruins now are 2-0-0 when they get a goal from Nick Ritchie in a regular season game, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) January 15, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images