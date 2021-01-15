Bruins Fans Celebrate Shootout Win In Season Opener Vs. Devils

The B’s are back.
The Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout in their season opener Thursday night.
The team didn’t have much luck with them last year, and prior to Thursday night, had lost eight straight games that went into overtime and came down to skater and puck versus goalie.
But this is a new season.
Brad Marchand made the difference in the shootout, and also opened up scoring for the Bruins to give them an early lead in the first period. Nick Ritchie netted a goal, as well, and Tuukka Rask was a wall between the pipes.
And Bruins Twitter seemed happy to be celebrating the first win of the season.