Matt Grzelcyk won’t return to the ice Thursday.

The Bruins blueliner did not come out for the third period of Boston’s eventual 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team later ruled him out with a lower-body injury.

Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 29, 2021

Grzelcyk has had a tough start to the season with lower-body injuries, to say the least.