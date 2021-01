Oh, captain, my captain.

Patrice Bergeron gave the Bruins some insurance during the second period of Boston’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.

The forward was on the doorstep when he jammed home the puck past Tristan Jarry to make it 3-1.

Check it out:

He makes it look so EASY. pic.twitter.com/fegvWyfVoE — NESN (@NESN) January 29, 2021

The tally marked the fourth goal of the season for Bergeron.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images