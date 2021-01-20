Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Officially Out Of COVID-19 Protocol, ‘Feels Great’

Jayson Tatum is back.

Well, sort of.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens confirmed Wednesday that Tatum indeed was out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He first was ruled out Jan. 9.

Now, the team is building up his workload for Tatum’s eventual return to game action.

“Like I said on the radio earlier, he worked out yesterday real briefly. I think he did some work back in Boston today,” Stevens said during his pregame video press conference ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “He feels great. He’s out of the protocol but now we have to start ramping back up the activity.”

Stevens said Tatum is 50/50 for Friday’s game against the Sixers, per Forbes’ Chris Grenham.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images