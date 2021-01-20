MLB Rumors: J.A. Happ Agrees To One-Year Deal With Twins For 2021 Season

J.A. Happ is returning for his 15th Major League Baseball season.

The veteran pitcher reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The deal will keep Happ in the American League after he spent the last two-plus seasons with the New York Yankees. The 38-year-old hopes to bring Minnesota to a third consecutive AL Central title.

Happ certainly boasts the Twins’ rotation that includes Jose Berrios, Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda.

The lefty finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a 2-2 record and 3.47 ERA before his $17 million option was declined by the Yankees.