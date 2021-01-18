Drew Brees Not Prepared To Make Retirement Decision After Loss To Bucs

Drew Brees’ 20th NFL season has come to an unfortunate end.

The veteran quarterback lacked luster in the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round, completing just 19 of 34 pass attempts and throwing three interceptions.

Prior to the game, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer suggested Brees would call it a career once the season ends.

But apparently, Brees is not prepared to make that decision just yet.

“I’m gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year and make a decision,” he told reporters during his postgame press conference, via ESPN’s Mike Tripett.

Brees noted the result of Sunday’s game “won’t have anything to do with” his decision to remain in the league or not, per Tripett.

Have we seen the end of an era? Stay tuned.

