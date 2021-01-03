Fantasy Football Week 17: Player Injury Updates Ahead Of NFL Kickoffs

First of all: You should not have to play a fantasy football championship game in Week 17. If your league manager is responsible for championship games being played during the final week of the NFL’s regular season, fire him, or something.

However, if you are among the few who have something to play for this weekend, you can’t afford to screw up an already-difficult-to-set lineup. In addition to players who might sit out due to injuries, many players could miss Week 17 because their teams’ respective playoff seedings — or lack thereof — already have been decided.

But we’re here to guide you through what should be a wild Sunday across the NFL.

Keep it here for all your relevant fantasy football injury updates ahead of Week 17 kickoffs:

1/3 Players out Sunday include Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Sammy Watkins, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, Joey Bosa, Dalvin Cook, Kenny Golladay, Damien Harris, Frank Gore, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cole Beasley, DJ Chark, James Robinson, Julio Jones, Devin White, Shaq Barrett. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

2/3 Players out Sunday include Jared Goff, Darrell Henderson, Cooper Kupp, Christian Kirk, Tyler Kroft, Carlos Hyde, Joe Haden, Eric Ebron, Cam Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey, T.J. Watt, Chris Boswell, Denzel Ward, Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Christian McCaffrey and Mike Davis. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

3/3 Players out Sunday include David Bakhtiari, K.J Hamler, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman, Thomas Davis, Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, DeSean Jackson, Jordan Mailata, Duke Riley and Miles Sanders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

Washington QB Alex Smith (calf) is expected to start and he should have all of his weapons. Source said RB Antonio Gibson (toe) WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) are both preparing to play. WFT should be close to full strength in a must-win game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2021

Despite dealing with ankle, rib and thumb injuries that have him listed as questionable for Sunday, Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford is expected to start vs. the Vikings, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

#AZCardinals RB Chase Edmonds is considered a game-time decision, though a source said there is optimism that he plays vs. the #Rams. Edmonds is questionable with a hip injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2021

Steelers placed CB Joe Haden, TE Eric Ebron and LB Cassius Marsh on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2021

#Ravens RB Gus Edwards (back) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play tomorrow. Meanwhile, RB Mark Ingram II (illness) is not expected to dress. On defense, DE Calais Campbell (calf) and CB Marcus Peters (calf) should play, while Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) is game-time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2021

Seahawks' RB Carlos Hyde, who missed practice time this week due to a non-COVID-related illness, did not make the trip to Arizona today and is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2021

#Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell (knee) is expected to dress vs. the #Chargers, but if he plays it’ll be very little, source said. RB Darwin Thompson is slated to get the bulk of the carries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2021

Bills' TE Tyler Kroft was placed on the Reserve/COVID list and is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2021

#Rams RB Cam Akers (ankle) is a game-time decision and listed as questionable vs. the #AZCardinals. His status will be determined by a pregame workout. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2021

