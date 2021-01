Craig Smith was the hero in Tuesday night’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins game.

With just eleven seconds remaining in overtime, Smith put one past Tristan Jarry to lift the Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Penguins. Tuukka Rask had another strong game for the B’s, making 28 saves — including some tough stops in overtime.

NESN's Courtney Cox takes you through the win with the Ford Final Five Facts

