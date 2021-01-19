Tom Brady Tweets Support For Hall Of Fame Finalist Richard Seymour

Tom Brady is hoping the third time is the charm for Richard Seymour.

Seymour is a finalist for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, marking the third consecutive year the former defensive lineman has been in contention for football’s highest individual honor. In hopes of strengthening Seymour’s case, Tom Brady on Tuesday tweeted a message of support for his former New England Patriots teammate.

I would love to see Richard Seymour inducted into NFL HOF. Not only was he a dominant player but a team-first, selfless player who played championship fb each & every wk. He was a cornerstone of the Patriots dynasty & deserves to be recognized for his contributions to fb history — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2021

Brady isn’t the only person with New England ties to voice their support for Seymour. Former Patriots general manager Scott Pioli on Monday published a column to NFL.com endorsing the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Seymour was a key member of three Super Bowl-winning teams in Foxboro. He also has three first-team All-Pro nods on his football résumé and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s.

Hall of Fame voters will meet Tuesday to select the 2021 class. This year’s group of inductees will be revealed during the NFL Honors ceremony Feb. 6, one day before Super Bowl LV.

