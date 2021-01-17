Why These Patriots Rivals Could Be Top Candidates For Deshaun Watson Trade

The Dolphins currently own two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft — including the No. 3 overall selection they acquired from the Texans in the Laremy Tunsil trade — and four total picks in the top 50. They also have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick last year, who could be added to a potential Watson package.

Miami has been rumored as the most likely trade partner for Watson as the rift between the quarterback and the Texans’ front office (led by owner Cal McNair and VP of football operations Jack Easterby) intensifies.

The Jets, meanwhile, acquired first-round picks in each of the next two drafts when they traded safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. They’re set to pick at No. 2 overall this year and own two first-rounders (their own and Seattle’s) in 2021 and 2022.

One potential snag in the Watson-to-NYJ speculation? As ESPN’s Chris Mortensen noted, Watson’s contract features a no-trade clause, meaning he’d need to willingly accept a move to the often-dysfunctional Jets.

Uh, Watson has no-trade clause, so controls destination. Did I miss something, like no state taxes anymore in New Jersey? 🤣

Florida no state taxes. Dolphins already playoff-caliber team with 10-win season and happen to own No. 3 pick overall, courtesy of the Texans. Just sayin'. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 17, 2021

Any viable trade proposal for Watson — a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s best players at his position — likely would need to include several first-round draft choices. The Dolphins and Jets can fulfill those requirements while also offering Houston, which badly needs to replenish its roster with young talent, a coveted top-three pick.

Either of these teams winning the Watson sweepstakes would be bad news for the Patriots, who already have one of the NFL’s top young QBs in their division in Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

Over his last two meetings with New England, Watson completed 74 percent of his passes for 578 yards with seven total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing, one receiving) and no turnovers. Houston won both games.

