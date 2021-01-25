Jayson Tatum Off Celtics Injury Report, Is Expected To Face Bulls On Monday

Jayson Tatum is nearing the end of his comeback trail, and that’s good for his team.

The Boston Celtics forward doesn’t appear on the team’s latest injury report, which means he’ll be available to play Monday night against the Chicago Bulls. Tatum has missed the Celtics’ last five games because he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was put in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Tatum returned to practice last week, but the Celtics have handled his return cautiously.

Tatum now is poised to resume a campaign, during which he has averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists, all career-highs.

The Celtics have a 7-3 record with Tatum in the lineup this season and have gone 2-3 without him. Chances are, Boston’s prospects will become rosier with the services of the young superstar at its disposal.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images