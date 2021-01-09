NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Tests Positive For COVID-19

It didn’t take long for COVID-19 to impact the Boston Celtics’ season.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum on Saturday was added to the list of Boston players forced to sit out at least 10 days due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

Tatum has tested positive for the virus, according to a report from the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy.

Per Murphy, the 22-year-old is awaiting the results of a second confirmation test but is asymptomatic.

Robert Williams is the only other Boston player to reportedly test positive for COVID-19 this season.

