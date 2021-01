Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, and one Boston Celtics player is honoring the sobering occasion.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Jayson Tatum admired Bryant throughout his childhood, so news of his death hit the Celtics star particularly hard. So, Tatum honored his late hero via his Instagram story Tuesday night.

Take a look, via Forbes’ Chris Grenham:

Jayson Tatum’s IG story today: pic.twitter.com/31bby6RSwb — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 26, 2021

Bryant was 41.

