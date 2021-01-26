Jayson Tatum Reacts To Allen Iverson’s ‘Priceless’ Kobe Bryant Comparison

Will Jayson Tatum one day carry a torch Kobe Bryant held in the NBA?

The question comes to mind after Tatum reacted early Tuesday morning to NBA legend Allen Iverson comparing him to Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. Iverson made the Tatum-Bryant comparison last September during his appearance on Matt Barnes’ and Stephen Jackson’s “All the Smoke” podcast.

“Jayson Tatum, dawg, dawg,” Iverson said.

“He got a lot of Kobe in him too,” Jackson added.

“Yeah, you could tell,” Iverson responded in agreement. “You could tell he was working with Kobe.”

Tatum revisited those comments Tuesday via Twitter.

Man this feeling is priceless! A.I always show love 🤘🏽! https://t.co/wMdEJYbvRD — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2021

Bryant is Tatum’s “hero,” and they shared a “special bond,” which they cemented in 2018 during when they worked out together during the NBA offseason.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash, so Tatum’s reaction on this date comes as no surprise.

Should Tatum continue his ascent up the NBA echelon, and win the NBA Finals, the number of comparisons between him and Bryant only will grow.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images