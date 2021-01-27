Jon Lester Feels ‘Some Disappointment’ About Not Reaching New Deal With Cubs

Jon Lester has left Chicago, though it apparently isn’t exactly what he wanted.

The star lefty agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals earlier this month, ending his six-season tenure with the Cubs in the process. He went 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA during that span.

Lester is excited about his new opportunity with the Nats. That said, he did feel “some disappointment” behind not striking a deal with the Cubs.

It wasn’t entirely a shock, however.

“We all kind of see what’s going on (behind the scenes),” Lester told reporters Wednesday, via NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer. “You kind of see where they’re headed. That doesn’t mean they’re going to be bad.”

“… All of our conversations were great. There was not a negative conversation in there,” he added. “… No hard feelings.”

Now, a new chapter of Lester’s career begins.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images