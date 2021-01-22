Doc Rivers Calls Marcus Smart ‘Expert’ At Flailing After Joel Embiid Comments

You know that Spider-Man meme that always is used when someone is acting hypocritical?

It’s a still from the original cartoon where the superhero is fighting off a villain who is impersonating him, and the image shows two identical Spider-Men pointing at each other.

Well, that was Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid on Wednesday night.

During the Boston’s recent 117-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics guard expressed his frustration after the game that Embiid had been sent to the free throw line 21 times en route to his 42-point performance.

Smart accused the 76ers star center of flailing, and Embiid dished it right back.

Ahead of Boston and Philadelphia’s rematch Friday, 76ers coach Doc Rivers was asked about Smart’s postgame comments from their last meeting.

“Well I think Marcus is an expert at that, so he would definitely know if Joel was flailing,” Rivers said Friday in his pregame media availability. “Great actors know great actors, they always have.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see this beef carried onto the court when the Celtics and Sixers tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

After all, this isn’t their first altercation.

We need to take the Marcus Smart Joel Embiid spat to another level.



Please send memes!



(And shoutout to @mleffphoto for this iconic pic!) pic.twitter.com/pF8inzVsVS — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) January 22, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images