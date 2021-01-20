MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Agree To Six-Year, $150M Deal With George Springer

George Springer is on the move.
Reports from Blue Jays Nation’s Brendon Kuhn and LiveNation’s Joey Vendetta revealed Springer agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, pending a physical.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan appeared to confirm the report, before MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported the terms.
Springer spent his first seven Major League Baseball seasons with the Houston Astros. He has earned three All-Star nods and two Silver Sluggers.
Springer averaged .265 at the plate during MLB’s abbreviated 2020 season. He collected 14 home runs and 32 RBIs.