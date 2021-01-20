MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Agree To Six-Year, $150M Deal With George Springer

George Springer is on the move.

Reports from Blue Jays Nation’s Brendon Kuhn and LiveNation’s Joey Vendetta revealed Springer agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, pending a physical.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan appeared to confirm the report, before MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported the terms.

Outfielder George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a deal, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN.



Springer is headed to Dunedin for a physical. And if all goes according to plan, Toronto will get the star it’s been looking for all winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2021

Springer and Jays agree at $150M for 6 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2021

Springer spent his first seven Major League Baseball seasons with the Houston Astros. He has earned three All-Star nods and two Silver Sluggers.

Springer averaged .265 at the plate during MLB’s abbreviated 2020 season. He collected 14 home runs and 32 RBIs.

