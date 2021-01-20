MLB Rumors: José Quintana Agrees To One-Year, $8M Deal With Angels

First, it was the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly locking up George Springer. Now, the Los Angeles Angels are getting in on the fun.

The Angeles agreed to a one-year deal with pitcher José Quintana, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported it would be a one-year, $8 million deal.

Free-agent left-hander José Quintana in agreement with the Angels, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 20, 2021

Jose Quintana gets one year, $8 million from the Angels, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 20, 2021

The left-hander, who spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, made just one start during Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season. Quintana, however, had made 31 or more starts in each of his previous seven seasons.

While Quintana certainly adds a boost the Angels’ pitching staff, they still need a bit more depth if they want to try to contend in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images