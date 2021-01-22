NFC Championship Betting Pick: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Will End Tom Brady’s Season

Before we dive deep into the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I just have one question. It’s been bothering me for the last 18 hours or so.

How the hell did the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers combine to score six goals in the third period Thursday night?

We were cruising on our way to yet another Bruins Under (5.5) with only two goals after two periods. Then, an absolute hail storm of pucks found the back of both nets.

Bruins fans were definitely elated to see the offensive lid lifted in the final frame. And some people actually thought the sky was falling after a 1-1-1 start for the beloved B’s. This team still has the juice and I can’t wait to see them at full strength.

Anyway, let’s go to work.

NFC Championship Game: Buccaneers at Packers (-3.5, 51)

Packers -3.5 (-105)

Aaron Rodgers has been waiting for this game his entire career.

Rodgers and the Packers earned every bit of their home-field advantage by rolling through the regular season to a 13-3 record. Their sustained success helped guarantee a 27-degree date with Tom Brady and Co. this Sunday in the Land of Cheese.

Yes, Brady has been there and done that before. I get it. But last weekend’s eye test was eye-opening. The GOAT was far from impressive in a domed stadium with absolutely zero elements. Brady dinked and dunked his way to an 18-of-33 performance that left a lot to be desired.

And now he’s going to just throw the cape on at Lambeau Field?

I ain’t buying it!

Rodgers and his head coach, Matt LaFleur, have made magic on the offensive side of the ball. The surefire NFL MVP completed a career-high 70 percent of his passes this season and has tossed 50 touchdowns and five interceptions to date. Fifty and five!

That quarterback-coach duo has done nothing but win over the last two seasons (28-7), and LaFleur’s schematics and play-calling have helped guide Rodgers to the most successful statistical season of his career. No hyperbole.

There is not a throw on the field that Rodgers can’t make and I would much rather put my money on him at this point. If the Packers jump ahead early, the Bucs are doomed. According to Warren Sharp, Rodgers is 71-1-1 all-time when leading at halftime at Lambeau Field.

Tampa Bay’s journey is a great story, and maybe the league wouldn’t mind seeing Brady shoot for his seventh Super Bowl ring in his new home stadium. I’ll gladly pass on the Hollywood movie script, though. No thanks. Give me the better quarterback and better team laying a small number at home.

Rodgers is so close to the Super Bowl he can taste it.

RECORD: (13-7-1, +5.2)

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK