Patriots Drop Video Saluting Fans After Playing Entire Season In Empty Stadium

The New England Patriots season, somewhat mercifully, is over.

And it was a weird one.

Positive COVID tests caused schedule upheaval. The Patriots weren’t that good following a mass exodus this offseason of seasoned veterans, chief among them being Tom Brady, obviously.

And it all unfolded in an empty Gillette Stadium.

While the Patriots did play a couple games in road stadiums that did allow fans, Gillette was not allowed to host anybody all season.