Patriots Drop Video Saluting Fans After Playing Entire Season In Empty Stadium

The New England Patriots season, somewhat mercifully, is over.
And it was a weird one.
Positive COVID tests caused schedule upheaval. The Patriots weren’t that good following a mass exodus this offseason of seasoned veterans, chief among them being Tom Brady, obviously.
And it all unfolded in an empty Gillette Stadium.
While the Patriots did play a couple games in road stadiums that did allow fans, Gillette was not allowed to host anybody all season.
So, following their season-ending win over the New York Jets, the Patriots shared a video saluting fans for their support over the course of the season — even if it was just in spirit.
Hopefully things will be normal enough when next season begins that Gillette can be packed full.