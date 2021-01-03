Patriots Drop Video Saluting Fans After Playing Entire Season In Empty Stadium

It was a weird season, indeed

The New England Patriots season, somewhat mercifully, is over.

And it was a weird one.

Positive COVID tests caused schedule upheaval. The Patriots weren’t that good following a mass exodus this offseason of seasoned veterans, chief among them being Tom Brady, obviously.

And it all unfolded in an empty Gillette Stadium.

While the Patriots did play a couple games in road stadiums that did allow fans, Gillette was not allowed to host anybody all season.

So, following their season-ending win over the New York Jets, the Patriots shared a video saluting fans for their support over the course of the season — even if it was just in spirit.

Hopefully things will be normal enough when next season begins that Gillette can be packed full.

