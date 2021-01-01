Patriots Practice Notes: Damien Harris Missing From Season’s Final Session

The New England Patriots wrapped up their final practice of the 2020 NFL season Friday, and starting running back Damien Harris (ankle) was not spotted, according to the pool report.

Center David Andrews (calf), right guard Shaq Mason (calf) and linebackers Terez Hall (ankle) and Anfernee Jennings (shoulder) also were not present. The Patriots placed linebacker Josh Uche (foot) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (neck/concussion) on injured reserve Thursday.

Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Friday that wide receiver Julian Edelman will not play in Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets. It would be surprising if Harris, Andrews, Mason, Hall and Jennings suited up.

New England could be forced to start Jermaine Eluemunor, Justin Herron and James Ferentz on its offensive line and practice-squadders Cassh Maluia and Jack Cichy at linebacker. Sony Michel, James White and J.J. Taylor will continue to rotate at running back if Harris can’t play.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images