How This 2021 Quarterback Prospect Reminds Todd McShay Of Tom Brady

Quarterback-needy teams might not be out of luck if they miss out on Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.

There are a handful of other intriguing signal-caller prospects in this year’s class, including Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Kyle Trask. There’s also Alabama’s Mac Jones, who’s in the midst of a meteoric rise from backup with the Crimson Tide to potential first-round pick.

Jones’ game isn’t bereft of weaknesses. He isn’t a stellar athlete, which might not bode well for a quarterback entering an evolved NFL. But the Heisman Trophy finalist also has plenty of upside, and one of his strengths lends comparison to arguably the greatest QB of all time, according to draft analyst Todd McShay.

“Mac Jones is really good moving inside the pocket,” McShay said on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin,” as transcribed by 247Sports. “He reminds a little bit of Dan Marino or even Tom Brady in terms of, and I’m not saying the same skill level, but not very mobile but really good inside the pocket.

“(He) understands pressure and where it’s coming from, will climb the pocket and trusts his protection. He has really good protection for the most part and obviously the best wide receiver in the country in DeVonta Smith. Najee Harris gives him that extra bit of balance that the offense needs.”

Jones can serve his draft stock well with a strong finish to his final collegiate season. This effort begins Friday when Alabama meets Notre Dame for a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images