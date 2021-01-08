Paul Pierce’s Take On Luka Doncic Draws Jokes, Criticism, Defense From Internet

We already knew Paul Pierce thinks the world of Luka Doncic.

Now we better understand why.

The Boston Celtics legend raised eyebrows this week when he compared the Dallas Mavericks superstar’s on-court ability to his own. Doncic, 21, has established himself as an All-NBA First Team member and is among the leading contenders to win the NBA MVP award this year (and likely will be going forward). Pierce was named to the All-NBA Third Team three times and the All-NBA Second Team once during his 19 NBA seasons. Perhaps that’s why his comment on Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s “The Jump” again made him the butt of criticism and jokes from around the internet.

“He (Doncic) got a lot of me in him,” Pierce said while analyzing one of Doncic’s highlights. “No Seriously, though. He looks slow, lethargic, but he always gets there (to the right spot). He’s a better passer, but as far as scoring ability, me and him have got a lot in common.”

Here’s a sample of what critics have to say about Pierce’s self-comparison to Doncic.

Paul Pierce saying he sees a lot of himself in Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/btKBSSW7dN — Off the Glass (@otgbasketball) January 8, 2021

Sophomore Luka > any version of Paul Pierce https://t.co/R2SI0AHXng — ⁶ °𝓖𝓪𝓰𝓮💯🔥🏀 (@BooneGage) January 8, 2021

Paul Pierce and Twitter. https://t.co/ag3wjzwAHY — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) January 8, 2021

Dear heavenly father, I pray that you give me the unwavering self confidence of Paul Pierce, in your name, amen. — Luka DumbThicc (@LukaDumbThicc) January 7, 2021

Paul pierce was a great player I just wish he’d let someone else say it for once — Ross Michael (@RossMcKendry23) January 8, 2021

However, others have defended Pierce.

He does. People gone clown him cause he Paul Pierce. But they even got the same body type. That fat but not fat body lmao. They both got this slow unorthodox way of getting to their spots. Paul was a way better shooter though. — Tatakai (@WkndatBurnies) January 8, 2021

They both aren’t that athletic and use diff skills to score. It’s not wrong, you guys just hate Paul Pierce. Act like he’s not a HOF — IN (@Inas23_) January 8, 2021

If you say he doesn't then you either are too young to remember Paul pierce or just hate the guy because of his takes lmao — Jimmy (@Meandmyfourfive) January 8, 2021

Paul Pierce was a bucket you fools — RR (@MostHated006) January 8, 2021

Pierce became eligible for induction into the Basketball Hall Of Fame this year. Should the Hall enshrine him, that might dampen some criticism of his analysis … and potentially fuel even bolder takes in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images