Paul Pierce’s Take On Luka Doncic Draws Jokes, Criticism, Defense From Internet

We already knew Paul Pierce thinks the world of Luka Doncic.
Now we better understand why.
The Boston Celtics legend raised eyebrows this week when he compared the Dallas Mavericks superstar’s on-court ability to his own. Doncic, 21, has established himself as an All-NBA First Team member and is among the leading contenders to win the NBA MVP award this year (and likely will be going forward). Pierce was named to the All-NBA Third Team three times and the All-NBA Second Team once during his 19 NBA seasons. Perhaps that’s why his comment on Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s “The Jump” again made him the butt of criticism and jokes from around the internet.
“He (Doncic) got a lot of me in him,” Pierce said while analyzing one of Doncic’s highlights. “No Seriously, though. He looks slow, lethargic, but he always gets there (to the right spot). He’s a better passer, but as far as scoring ability, me and him have got a lot in common.”
Pierce became eligible for induction into the Basketball Hall Of Fame this year. Should the Hall enshrine him, that might dampen some criticism of his analysis … and potentially fuel even bolder takes in the future.