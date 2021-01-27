Scotty Miller Fires Off Bold Claim Ahead Of Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl

The majority of the football world likely would tell you the Kansas City Chiefs will have the fastest player on the field for Super Bowl LV.

Scotty Miller disagrees.

Miller, an unsung hero on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, made an appearance Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show” and claimed he would beat Tyreek Hill in a one-on-one footrace.

“I’m taking me, every day of the week,” Miller said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “I’ll take me over anybody. Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, unbelievable talent. But if we’re talking about a race, I’ve got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody.”

Patrick proceeded to ask the Bucs wideout if he views himself as the fastest player in the NFL, to which Miller replied, “Yes, sir.”

It’s tough to knock Miller for having self-confidence, but Hill might be in a league of his own when it comes to speed. The Chiefs star has ranked among the top five fastest ball carriers in four of the past five seasons, per the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Hill is the fastest recorded ball carrier dating back to 2016 when he bolted a remarkable 23.24 miles per hour on a kickoff return.

Yes, Hill consistently has more opportunities to run with the ball in open space than Miller does. Still, they call him “Cheetah” for a reason.

