Tiger Woods Undergoes Fifth Back Surgery, Will Miss Torrey Pines, Riviera

Tiger Woods is on the mend.

The golfer underwent his fifth back surgery recently to remove a “pressurized disc fragment” that was causing him discomfort after the PNC Championship.

It is unknown when Woods will return to the green, but the statement the 45-year-old released revealed he will miss the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Invitational.

Read it in full below:

Woods’ last procedure came in 2017 when he underwent a spinal infusion. He’d return and win the 2019 Masters, as well as two other PGA Tour events.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images