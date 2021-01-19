Tiger Woods Undergoes Fifth Back Surgery, Will Miss Torrey Pines, Riviera

Tiger Woods is on the mend.
The golfer underwent his fifth back surgery recently to remove a “pressurized disc fragment” that was causing him discomfort after the PNC Championship.
It is unknown when Woods will return to the green, but the statement the 45-year-old released revealed he will miss the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Invitational.
Read it in full below:
Woods’ last procedure came in 2017 when he underwent a spinal infusion. He’d return and win the 2019 Masters, as well as two other PGA Tour events.