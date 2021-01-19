Tiger Woods Undergoes Fifth Back Surgery, Will Miss Torrey Pines, Riviera

Woods last had surgery in 2017

Tiger Woods is on the mend.

The golfer underwent his fifth back surgery recently to remove a “pressurized disc fragment” that was causing him discomfort after the PNC Championship.

It is unknown when Woods will return to the green, but the statement the 45-year-old released revealed he will miss the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Invitational.

Read it in full below:

https://twitter.com/TigerWoods/status/1351643372159721472

Woods’ last procedure came in 2017 when he underwent a spinal infusion. He’d return and win the 2019 Masters, as well as two other PGA Tour events.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images

