Tuukka Rask Comes Up With Massive Save As Bruins Down Flyers In Shootout

It didn’t always look great for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

The Philadelphia Flyers struck first and appeared to have total control entering the final period, but Bruins put together arguably their best period so far on the young season en route to four goals and a shootout win.

Tuukka Rask had 22 saves on the night, but was most important when the team needed him down the stretch as the game entered overtime and the eventual shootout.

To see Rask’s finest save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above from Thursday night’s clash, presented by TD Bank.