Watch Jake Debrusk Score Shootout Winner For Bruins Vs. Flyers

Six goals in 20 minutes.

We hope you stuck around for the third period on Thursday, as the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers took fans through all of the emotions before Tuukkaa Rask’s five overtime saves sent the game into a shootout and an ultimate comeback win.

And it all came down to this absolute beauty from Jake DeBrusk to win it for the B’s.

The Bruins started the third stanza strong, netting two goals (including the first of Jack Studnicka’s NHL career within the first two minutes) to erase a 2-0 deficit. But Travis Sanheim stole the lead back for the Flyers five minutes later.

Until the Bruins were awarded a power play, allowing Nick Ritchie to tie things up again at 3-3 off assists from David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron.

That wasn’t the last twist of the emotional rollercoaster, though, as Brandon Carlo netted the go-ahead goal two minutes later.

Naturally, James van Riemsdyk made it a 4-4 game for Philadelphia and both teams earned the point after a hard-fought regulation.

You love to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images