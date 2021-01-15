What Tuukka Rask Said About Getting Run Twice By Miles Wood In Bruins-Devils

Tuukka Rask saw plenty of activity in the first game of the season, and we’re not talking about shot volume.

Not once, but twice, Rask was on the receiving end of an interference call in the Boston Bruins’ season opener against the New Jersey Devils. Both times, it was Devils forward Miles Wood taking a run at Rask.

In the end, it worked out fine. Rask didn’t appear shaken up physically, and both times the Bruins were on the power play thanks to Wood, they scored.

Wood declared the penalties “selfish,” and Rask doesn’t seem to be harboring ill feelings.

I hope (it’s not intentional), because we’re going to play them seven more times, it was Game 1,” Rask said over Zoom after the 3-2 shootout win. “So, I don’t know. Sees to be what (happens) every single time, but I think he does that every game anyways because he’s so fast. I don’t know, you could ask them. I doubt it, but not a fan, obviously.”

The two sides will see each other once again Saturday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images