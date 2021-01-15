How Tom Brady Will Help Patriots Offset Pick Lost In Taping Punishment

Tom Brady left a parting gift for the New England Patriots. It will just take more than a year to arrive.

The Patriots lost their own third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft when the league delved out punishment for last December’s taping controversy stemming from an incident. The mishap came when a production crew member, on-hand for a game in Cleveland to shoot the docu-series “Do Your Job” on a pro scout, was discovered taping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline.

The Patriots almost certainly will get one back in the form of a compensatory pick because Brady left in free agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots are projected to get a third-round pick for losing Brady and two fourth-round selections for losing linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, according to Over The Cap. The Patriots signed safety Adrian Phillips and defensive tackle Beau Allen, canceling out sixth-round picks they could have received for defensive tackle Danny Shelton and center Ted Karras.

The Patriots already had a first-round pick (15th overall), a second-round pick (46th overall), and fourth-, fifth- two sixth- and a seventh-round picks. The Patriots acquired the additional sixth-round pick when they traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys.