Bruce Cassidy Shares Favorite Part Of Bruins-Flyers Game At Lake Tahoe

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy felt a sense of nostalgia Sunday night at Lake Tahoe.

Boston and the Philadelphia Flyers did battle in the second matchup of this year’s NHL Outdoors slate. The Bruins-Flyers tilt was pushed back five hours from its originally scheduled puck drop, and the readjusted start time paved the way for some truly breathtaking views for players, coaches and fans watching from home.

After the sun soaked the makeshift rink at Edgewood Tahoe Resort during the first period, the start of the second frame was met with a picturesque sunset. This transition was Cassidy’s favorite part of the game, which the Bruins ultimately claimed by a score of 7-3.

“Walking out, after the first period,” Cassidy said, per the team. “Because the sun had then settled, and it was truly like a nighttime outdoor (game) – when you were a kid and playing outside on a pond. That’s what it felt like, the trees. Walking to the bench, you could see the lake, a few boats back there. Very pristine, sort of, surroundings. That was my favorite part. It was 2-2 at the time, so it wasn’t because we were dominating or winning or anything like that.

“It was just the environment, the setting. Our guys were really into it. They had a lot of fun playing the game tonight and I think it showed on the ice.”

The Bruins certainly were into it, and not just on the ice. Boston players arrived for the game sporting 1990s-themed outfits, which saw everything from colorful ski suits, to fanny packs and a wig. David Pastrnak, who scored his 11th career hat trick against the Flyers, rocked vibrant pink sunglasses, both before and after the game.

The B’s will return to a standard indoor setting Thursday when they visit the New York Islanders.

