Here’s Incredible Lake Tahoe View Of Charlie McAvoy’s First-Period Goal

It didn’t take long for Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy to break in a new stick Sunday.
The Bruins defenseman had snapped his initial twig during the first period in Lake Tahoe, and it ultimately helped the Philadelphia Flyers claim a one-goal lead on the ensuing possession.
McAvoy, though, made up for the unfortunate circumstance on his next shift.
The Bruins blueliner tied the game at two with an impressive one-timer at 15:27 of the first period. His tally was assisted by Connor Clifton and Brad Marchand and followed two unanswered goals by Philadelphia.
Check it out, and you can’t beat the picturesque view:
Teammate David Pastrnak had lit the lamp just 34 seconds into Sunday’s contest.