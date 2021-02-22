NESN Logo Sign In

It’s safe to say David Pastrnak made his presence felt Sunday at Lake Tahoe.

Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins made a statement even before the puck dropped for the second NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe contest. The B’s, who went on to steamroll the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3, arrived at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev., rocking awesome, 1990s-inspired outfits.

One of the more noteworthy Boston get-ups was that of Pastrnak, who rocked neon pink sunglasses. The star right wing also sported the vibrant shades during his postgame media availability, which momentarily pulled Pastrnak away from the Bruins’ post-win celebration.

The Black and Gold apparently maintained ’90s vibes with their selection of music in the locker room.

“Well, we were listening to ‘Barbie Girl’ before you guys asked me to do media, so I was kind of dancing with these glasses in the locker room and then you guys ruined it and I had to go answer the questions,” Pastrnak said, as seen in a clip shared on Twitter by Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “So, I missed the ‘Barbie Girl’ song. Who knows what’s going to be on when I come back.”

A few years ago we saw the St. Louis Blues adopt Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” as their victory song over the course of their Stanley Cup run. It remains to be seen if Pastrnak and Co. will opt for a similar approach with Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.”

Pastrnak might want to consider wearing those sunglasses on gamedays more often, as they apparently are charmed. Pastrnak paced the Bruins’ offensive onslaught against the Flyers with a hat trick, which marked the 11th of the seventh-year pro’s NHL career.

With its win over Philadelphia, Boston swelled its lead atop to the East Division to three points. The B’s now will enjoy a three-day break before returning to the ice Thursday when they visit the New York Islanders.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images