Lake Tahoe Rink Is Ready For Bruins-Flyers, And It Looks Incredible

Folks, we’re in for a treat with Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Philadelphia Flyers game.

The East Division game, of course, is being played outdoors at Lake Tahoe. Over the last few weeks, the league has been working around the clock to get the setup right, and, well, mission accomplished.

On Saturday morning, the Bruins shared some photos of the setup. Everything from the rink to the backdrop looks incredible.

As for the game itself, nine players between the two teams already have been ruled out. Nevertheless, the opportunity to play outdoors again has allowed some Bruins players to take a trip down memory lane.

Puck drop for Bruins-Flyers is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images