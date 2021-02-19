NESN Logo Sign In

Things are coming together quite nicely for the Boston Bruins Lake Tahoe game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The two sides are set to meet Sunday afternoon at a rink set up right beside the lake.

We’ve gotten a few pictures of the setup earlier this week, but you can see a lot more of it in a hype video the Bruins dropped Thursday.

The game felt like it was in doubt for a bit due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Flyers. However, they have things back under control and have resumed playing games, beginning with an overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday.

That said, there already have been a combined nine players between the two teams already ruled out for the trip.

