Bruins Struggle In Third Period, Fall To Islanders For Third Time In 2021

The Boston Bruins have four regulation losses in 2021, and three of them are against the New York Islanders.

Boston fell once again to the Islanders on Thursday night in a game that could’ve gone either way entering the third period.

The two rivals entered the final 20 minutes with the score knotted at two, but it would be New York who would come away victorious as it netted five unanswered goals over the final 20 minutes to earn the 7-2 win.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the loss and discussed what Boston has to do to bounce back.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports