The Boston Bruins are finding all sorts of ways to win hockey games.

Boston extended its winning streak to five games and overall points streak to 10 as they took down the New York Rangers on Friday night, 1-0.

The B’s won both ends of their two-game series against the Rangers in close fashion with a overtime thriller Wednesday, and now Friday’s win thanks to the long goal from Nick Ritchie.

Prior to the game Patrice Bergeron was highlighted as a player to look out for the B’s as he entered on a hot streak. While he was unable to record a point, he had six shots on goal in the win.

For more on the game and Bergeron’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photos/USA TODAY Sports Images