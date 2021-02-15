NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics stars need more help.

The Celtics have fallen out of the top 10 of ESPN’s NBA power rankings for the first time in the 2020-21 season. Boston’s rankings slide coincided with a tough month, during which it has gone 5-10 between mid-January and mid-February. The Celtics’ record now is 13-13. After ranking the Celtics No. 12 overall, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps notes what is perhaps Boston’s biggest issue of the campaign.

“Things are blue in Boston, as the Celtics have dropped four of their past five games — including losses to Detroit at home on Friday and at Washington on Sunday. Those two games highlighted the season-long issues Boston has had generating offense beyond their stars. Players not named Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Kemba Walker combined to shoot 25-for-76 (32.9 percent) overall and 7-for-36 (19.4 percent) from 3-point range in those two losses, reigniting the talk about whether Boston will bolster its bench before next month’s trade deadline.”

After reaching as high as No. 4 last month, following their hot start to the season, the Celtics have been sliding down the NBA power rankings for weeks. Perhaps their arrival outside of the top 10 and .500 record represents a moment of clarity as to how the season is unfolding.

Boston will play four games in the next week — against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday; the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday and Friday; and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Only the Nuggets have a winning record, so the Celtics should seize the chance to notch a few wins. If the Celtics don’t manage to do so, their stay outside of the top 10 surely will extend for at least another week.

