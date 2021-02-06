Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Remains Out Vs. Suns With Knee Soreness

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have just two games left on their West Coast road trip, but the long stretch has taken its toll on the team.

In addition to not being able to leave their hotel rooms for purposes unrelated to basketball, the Celtics also are dealing with injuries.

So when it comes to Jaylen Brown being day-to-day while feeling some knee soreness, it doesn’t look like Boston wants to risk him further irritating anything.

The Celtics on Saturday released their injury report for their Super Bowl Sunday matinee against the Phoenix Suns, and revealed Brown will sit out for a second consecutive game.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Phoenix:



Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) – OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 6, 2021

As expected, Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford remain out.

Daniel Theis is not on the injury report after missing the second half of the Celtics’ win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

The Celtics and Suns tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images