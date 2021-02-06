Daniel Theis Injury: Celtics Center’s Ailment Not Serious

NESN Logo Sign In

Exhale, Celtics fans. The injury Daniel Theis suffered Friday isn’t believed to be serious.

Boston’s big man left during the C’s 119-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers due to a knee injury. By the sound of it though, his removal from the victory was more of a precautionary thing than anything.

“Popped up before the game, he was complaining about it a little bit,” Stevens said after the game over Zoom. “Got some extra treatment before the game. Went back and warmed up again, said he felt fine. I didn’t think he looked good in the first stint, put him back in in the second. I certainly thought he was a step slow, he did not feel good. And so at halftime it made sense for him to sit.”

“I don’t think it’s anything big,” Stevens added. “You know, he sat a couple of occasions last year for the same thing but this stretch is insane so we have to just make sure we’re smart about all these guys.”

Theis and Tristan Thompson have done the lion’s share of work in the frontcourt for Boston, with Robert Williams coming off the bench.

It makes sense that the Celtics are going to be cautious with Theis. They finish up their West Coast road trip with a game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Then it’s back to Boston for a back-to-back beginning Thursday.

So, yeah. Lots of games for the Celtics coming up.

