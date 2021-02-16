Daniel Theis Injury: Celtics Center Ruled Out Vs. Nuggets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will be without Daniel Theis on Tuesday night.

Already in a bad stretch, the C’s will be shorthanded against the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets, ruling out the starting big man in the morning. He has been dealing with a right index finger strain and originally was listed as questionable for Tuesday.

The injury took place during Sunday’s ugly loss to the Washington Wizards, though he was cleared to return to the game. But with the Celtics slipping lately, it probably is better to take things slow with Theis instead of him gutting it out and risking further injuring himself.

With Theis out, Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams should see an increased workload.

The 28-year-old has started in 21 of the 26 games he’s played in this season. Theis is averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per game this season.

Boston has lost four of its last five games. Tip from TD Garden for Celtics-Nuggets is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images