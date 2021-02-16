The New England Free Jacks and New England Sports Network (NESN) announced a partnership to carry New England Free Jacks Major League Rugby for the 2021 season. The Free Jack’s partnership with NESN continues the relationship that began during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 MLR season.

“NESN is the region’s top-rated regional sports network, and sports fans in New England are well conditioned to turn to NESN for the best live sports,” Free Jacks co-founder and CEO Alex Magleby said. “NESN’s linear and digital reach offers a significant platform to grow fan interest and awareness in rugby and the Free Jacks.”

NESN and NESN+ are available throughout New England, and all of NESN’s programming is available to watch on NESN.com or the NESN App via authenticated TV provider. For a complete channel listing in your area, click here.

The full schedule of home games can be found below with broadcast details to be released shortly:

Saturday, March 20

8:30 p.m. at LA Giltinis

Saturday, March 27

8 p.m. at Houston SaberCats

Saturday, April 3

4 p.m. vs. Utah Warriors

Saturday, April 17

4 p.m. at NOLA Gold

Sunday, April 25

1 p.m. at Old Glory D.C.

Saturday, May 1

7 p.m. at San Diego Legion

Saturday, May 8

4 p.m. vs. Austin Gilgronis

Saturday, May 15

8 p.m. at Rugby Atlanta

Sunday, May 23

2 p.m. at Rugby United New York

Saturday, May 29

4 p.m. vs. Toronto Arrows

Sunday, June 6

4 p.m. vs. Old Glory D.C.

Sunday, June 13

5 p.m. vs. Seattle Seawolves

Sunday, June 27

4 p.m. v.s NOLA Gold

Saturday, July 3

4 p.m. vs. Rugby United New York

Sunday, July 11

12 p.m. at Toronto Arrows

Sunday, July 18

4 p.m. vs. Rugby Atlanta

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art 4K HDR studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

About The Free Jacks

The Free Jacks are an aspiring and innovative live events, media, and consumer products organization. The core brand in the portfolio is The New England Free Jacks, the humble hard-working free-spirited professional rugby team competing in the emergent and exhilarating Major League Rugby (MLR), the premier North American professional rugby competition. For more information please visit www.FreeJacks.com.

About Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby is a professional sports league entering its fourth season and representing the highest level of rugby competition in North America. The League evolved from seven teams in 2018 to 13 teams in 2021, 12 from the United States and one from Canada. Matches are televised on CBS Sports Network, FS2, and other national and local market platforms. All matches are available on Facebook Live for international fans. MLR prides itself in fostering intense and high-stakes competition, while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of respect, inclusivity, and tradition. For more information about MLR, visit www.MajorLeague.Rugby.

Thumbnail photo via Stuart Walmsley via Major League Rugby