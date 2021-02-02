David Pastrnak ‘Felt Like I Got Hit By A Train’ After Bruins Debut Vs. Capitals

David Pastrnak looked good Saturday after missing the Boston Bruins’ first seven games due to offseason hip surgery.

The morning after, though? It wasn’t so great.

It probably will take a bit for the top-line winger to get used to playing in games, especially with not being on a minutes restrictions.

Pastrnak has played solid, though, and even scored two goals in Boston’s thrilling 5-3 comeback win over the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

After the game, he was asked how he felt.