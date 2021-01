David Pastrnak took the ice for the first time in 2021 on Saturday and didn’t miss a step.

The right-winger showed no lingering effects of his hip injury and even led the Boston Bruins forwards in time on the ice with 20:29.

Pasta also recorded his first point of 2021 with an assist on Charlie McAvoy’s late game-tying goal to force overtime.

For more on his night, check out the video from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images