Devils Add Five More Players To COVID-19 List As Potential Exposure Worsens

The Devils have a sticky situation on their hands.

New Jersey added five more players to the COVID-19 list Tuesday to make it 14 total.

The Devils postponed all games through at least Feb. 6 on Monday. But it doesn’t look like the problem ends in New Jersey.

The Buffalo Sabres have placed two players on the COVID-19 list and postponed all games through at least Feb. 8 due to potential exposure. This comes two days after hosting back-to-back games against the Devils.

Three of the Sabres’ games — one against the New York Islanders and two against the Boston Bruins — now must be rescheduled.

