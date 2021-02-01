Dustin Pedroia Opens Up About Importance Of His Red Sox ‘Family’

Dustin Pedroia no longer is a Major League Baseball player. That was made official Monday when the now-former second baseman announced his retirement.

But Pedroia, as he explained in his retirement press conference, will be a member of the Red Sox family for as long he lives. The three-time World Series champion holds the relationships he made over the course of his 15-year tenure in Boston near and dear to his heart.

” … It means the world,” Pedroia told reporters via a virtual conference. “I got a chance to play with some special, special people. Everyone’s still close to this day. Playing for the Red Sox — it’s a family and it’s family for life. It’s pretty special.”

Pedroia also has tangible items to help remind him of his special run with the Red Sox. In addition to a batting cage that mirrors Fenway Park, the 2008 American League MVP has several pieces of memorabilia from former teammates, including one of Jon Lester’s old gloves.

And much like Pedroia always will cherish his playing days with the Red Sox, he’ll always be a fan favorite in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images