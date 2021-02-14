Bubba Wallace Fired Up After Finally Meeting Michael Jordan

NESN Logo Sign In

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace was hired by Michael Jordan in late September, but until Saturday had yet to meet “His Airness.”

Well, the long-overdue meeting finally happened.

Wallace, Jordan and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin met Saturday and conducted interviews ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500. NASCAR’s fastest-rising star used social media to share photos from his time with Jordan, who is in his first season as a NASCAR Cup Series team owner.

Take a look:

The meeting has happened..



Now it’s time to race! pic.twitter.com/6D0IggXJo1 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 13, 2021

This is one sit down you don’t want to miss. Tune in to the #Daytona500 Raceday show tomorrow on @FS1 and @NASCARONFOX. pic.twitter.com/0bfK7jYDq1 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) February 13, 2021

By the way, in case you haven’t seen it, Wallace’s No. 23 (of course) Toyota Camry is among the best-looking cars in the field

Check this out:

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Yeah, that thing is awesome.

Wallace and his new team will be one of the top storylines throughout the 2021 NASCAR season. Following three somewhat successful seasons in Richard Petty Motorsports’ middling equipment, Wallace now has an opportunity to prove he’s able of being a consistent winner on NASCAR’s top level.

For all his talent and star power, however, Wallace’s NASCAR future apparently is fragile — according to him, at least. In the leadup to the Daytona 500, Wallace suggested this might be his final opportunity in the Cup Series. That probably is a tad dramatic, but you never know with NASCAR.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images