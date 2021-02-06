NFL Rumors: Eagles Planning On Trading Carson Wentz

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, when there’s smoke there’s fire.

For a while now, it has been speculated that the Philadelphia Eagles might trade quarterback Carson Wentz. But that was, by and large, conjecture.

Well, it appears the intention now is to move the 28-year-old.

Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz in the coming days in what would be the latest blockbuster QB deal to rock the NFL, sources tell @mortreport and me. The most pertinent questions now become where, when and for what. But it could happen as early as this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2021

The Eagles reportedly have been getting calls on Wentz, and are asking for a massive haul in return.

That might be a tough sell for interested teams, as Wentz makes a lot of money and has regressed on the field the last two seasons. Plus, he’s now one of a ton of quarterbacks available this offseason.

It’s not entirely clear which teams are going to be interested, but the New England Patriots potentially could target the veteran.

If the Eagles do move on from Wentz, they’ll be turning to Jalen Hurts, who Wentz was benched for in the final weeks of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images