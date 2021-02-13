Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Edge Rangers On Fight-Filled Night

Jaroslav Halak posted a shutout in the physical game.

by and

It was old time hockey in New York City on Friday night as the Boston Bruins took down the New York Rangers in a fight-filled game at Madison Square Garden.

Courtney Cox has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photos/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related